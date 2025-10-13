Defamation Drama: Netflix and Red Chillies Entertainment in Legal Tussle with Former NCB Official

In a significant legal move, former Mumbai Zonal Director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Sameer Wankhede, has initiated a defamation lawsuit against Netflix and Red Chillies Entertainment, owned by superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife, Gauri Khan. The dispute centers around the series 'Ba***ds of Bollywood', allegedly damaging Wankhede's reputation.

Actor Rajat Bedi, associated with the controversial series, voiced his unease regarding the situation in an interview with ANI. While acknowledging the delicate position of both the government representative and Aryan Khan, Bedi refrained from taking a definitive stance, citing the challenges Aryan faced during the controversy.

The Delhi High Court, on October 8, summoned Red Chillies Entertainment and others in response to Wankhede's defamation claim. Wankhede has demanded a permanent injunction against the production, alleging it misrepresents anti-drug agencies and defames him amidst ongoing legal scrutiny involving the NDPS Special Court and Bombay High Court.

