SGPC's Strategic Moves: Elections, Relief Efforts, and AI Challenges

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) announced it will convene its General House meeting on November 3 to hold elections for various positions, including president. The announcement was made by SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami after a recent executive committee meeting.

Dhami also revealed plans to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur at Sri Anandpur Sahib from November 23 to 29. A 'nagar kirtan' from Gurdwara Matan Sahib in Srinagar will be organized, involving coordination with local authorities and religious leaders from multiple faiths.

The SGPC continues its relief work in flood-affected areas, distributing essential supplies and quality wheat seeds. Moreover, it has formulated a strategic framework to counter AI-generated anti-Sikh content, involving collaboration with legal experts and major AI companies to restrict harmful online material.

(With inputs from agencies.)