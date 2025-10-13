Left Menu

SGPC's Strategic Moves: Elections, Relief Efforts, and AI Challenges

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) will hold its annual elections on November 3. It plans to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, continues flood relief efforts, and tackles AI-generated anti-Sikh content with legal and technological measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar | Updated: 13-10-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 22:51 IST
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) announced it will convene its General House meeting on November 3 to hold elections for various positions, including president. The announcement was made by SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami after a recent executive committee meeting.

Dhami also revealed plans to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur at Sri Anandpur Sahib from November 23 to 29. A 'nagar kirtan' from Gurdwara Matan Sahib in Srinagar will be organized, involving coordination with local authorities and religious leaders from multiple faiths.

The SGPC continues its relief work in flood-affected areas, distributing essential supplies and quality wheat seeds. Moreover, it has formulated a strategic framework to counter AI-generated anti-Sikh content, involving collaboration with legal experts and major AI companies to restrict harmful online material.

(With inputs from agencies.)

