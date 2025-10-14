Illuminate Your Diwali with The Claridges' Exquisite Hampers

This Diwali, The Claridges New Delhi is lighting up the festive season with a curated selection of luxurious hampers that encompass the essence of light and celebration, called Regalia.

Comprised of handcrafted treats like millet pops, Dubai chocolates, and classic Indian sweets, each hamper is designed to delight while honoring tradition. Accompanying these are artisanal keepsakes like a Lord Ganesha idol and festive playing cards.

Priced from Rs. 2,995 to Rs. 12,995, these offerings cater to grand gestures and intimate gatherings alike. The Claridges' hampers embody the luminosity and flavor of the season, promising a memorable celebration.

(With inputs from agencies.)