Illuminate Your Diwali with The Claridges' Exquisite Hampers
The Claridges New Delhi presents a collection of Diwali hampers featuring a diverse range of handcrafted sweets, gourmet delicacies, and festive keepsakes. Each hamper captures the essence of the season, blending tradition and contemporary flavors to offer unique gifts embodying warmth and joy for every occasion.
This Diwali, The Claridges New Delhi is lighting up the festive season with a curated selection of luxurious hampers that encompass the essence of light and celebration, called Regalia.
Comprised of handcrafted treats like millet pops, Dubai chocolates, and classic Indian sweets, each hamper is designed to delight while honoring tradition. Accompanying these are artisanal keepsakes like a Lord Ganesha idol and festive playing cards.
Priced from Rs. 2,995 to Rs. 12,995, these offerings cater to grand gestures and intimate gatherings alike. The Claridges' hampers embody the luminosity and flavor of the season, promising a memorable celebration.
