Roaring Through History: Indian Army's Shaurya Motorcycle Rally Honors 1962 War Heroes

The Indian Army has launched a 'Shaurya motorcycle rally' from Likabali Military Station to honor the soldiers of the 1962 India-China War. Over four days, riders will traverse 900 km through Arunachal Pradesh's rugged terrains.

This initiative commemorates the courage and dedication of those who defended the nation. It involves 20 participants from the Indian Army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police, along with 12 civilians from Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

Besides paying homage to war heroes, the rally also aims to engage in local outreach, promoting the 'No Drugs, No School Dropouts' initiative, conducting awareness campaigns, and fostering unity and nation-building efforts in the border regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)