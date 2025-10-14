Left Menu

Ajay Devgn Embraces Sequels: 'De De Pyaar De 2' Set for November Release

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn is open to returning for sequels if the script is strong. His latest is 'De De Pyaar De 2,' premiering on November 14, with R Madhavan and Rakul Preet Singh. Devgn speaks about the importance of a gripping storyline at the trailer launch event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 19:51 IST
Ajay Devgn
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood icon Ajay Devgn announced he's agreeable to starring in sequels, provided the storyline merits it. This year alone, Devgn has appeared in multiple sequels, including 'Raid 2' and 'Son of Sardaar 2,' with 'De De Pyaar De 2' premiering nationwide on November 14.

Devgn emphasized the allure of a compelling script, expressing gratitude for working alongside Luv Ranjan, whom he praised for creating modern and unique films. The 56-year-old actor highlighted these points during the trailer launch for the upcoming sequel.

Meanwhile, co-actors R Madhavan and Rakul Preet Singh shared their enthusiasm for reprising their roles. Madhavan, nervous yet thrilled to play an unexpected fatherly role, reflected on the strong connections formed during production. The film also stars Jaaved Jaaferi, Meezaan Jafri, Gautami Kapoor, and Ishita Dutta.

(With inputs from agencies.)

