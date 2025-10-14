Festive Stall Conflict Ignites Tensions in Dombivli

Tensions flared in Dombivli, Thane district, as Marathi and non-Marathi groups clashed over stalls for the ongoing festive season. The confrontation nearly turned tragic when a non-Marathi vendor attempted self-immolation, but swift action by bystanders and officials averted disaster.

The dispute erupted on Gupte Road, catalyzed by the allocation of stall space by the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC). Authorized Marathi-speaking vendors were challenged by non-Marathi vendors who refused to vacate the space. The resulting altercation involved verbal exchanges and accusations primarily among women groups.

Local civic authorities stressed that the space was designated for Marathi vendors, yet faced initial resistance from the non-Marathi group. After negotiations with both sides, a tenuous peace was established. The police have since increased their presence in response to the incident to prevent further incidents.

