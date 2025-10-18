Chloe Coleman joins Brandon Sklenar in 'F.A.S.T'

Left Menu

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 18-10-2025 11:53 IST | Created: 18-10-2025 11:53 IST
Actor Chloe Coleman, best known for featuring in HBO's drama series ''Big Little Lies'', is set to feature in an upcoming action film ''F.A.S.T''.

The 16-year-old actor will work alongside Brandon Sklenar in the film, according to the entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter.

The film is directed by Ben Richardson for Warner Bros Pictures. It is written by Taylor Sheridan.

''F.A.S.T'' revolves around a former special forces commando, down on his luck after he returns Stateside, who is tapped by the DEA to lead a black op strike team against CIA-protected drug dealers in his town.

Sklenar essays the role of the commando in ''F.A.S.T'', with Coleman set to appear in the role of his daughter.

The film, which is slated to release in theatres on April 23, 2027, is currently in production. It is produced by David Heyman and Jeffrey Clifford under the production banner Heyday Films alongside Sheridan and Jenny Wood under the banner Bosque Ranch Productions.

Actors Juliana Canfield, LaKeith Stanfield, Jason Clarke, Sam Claflin and Trevante Rhodes round off the cast of the film.

