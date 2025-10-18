Left Menu

Smriti Mandhana will soon become Indore's aughter-in-law, says musician Palash Muchhal

Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana will soon become the daughter-in-law of Indore, music director and filmmaker Palash Muchhal has said, further fuelling speculation about his relationship with the star batter.Media reports have long speculated about a relationship between Muchhal and Mandhana, who have often been seen together in photos shared on social media.The two, however, have never publicly confirmed being a couple.During an event at the State Press Club on Friday, Muchhal, who hails from Indore, was asked about his bond with Mandhana and memories associated with her.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 18-10-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 18-10-2025 17:50 IST
Smriti Mandhana will soon become Indore's aughter-in-law, says musician Palash Muchhal
  • Country:
  • India

Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana will soon become the daughter-in-law of Indore, music director and filmmaker Palash Muchhal has said, further fuelling speculation about his relationship with the star batter.

Media reports have long speculated about a relationship between Muchhal and Mandhana, who have often been seen together in photos shared on social media.The two, however, have never publicly confirmed being a couple.

During an event at the State Press Club on Friday, Muchhal, who hails from Indore, was asked about his bond with Mandhana and memories associated with her. "She will soon become the daughter-in-law of Indore... that's all I want to say," he told reporters.

The 30-year-old music director then quipped, ''I've given you the headline.'' Mandhana, the vice-captain and opening batsman of Indian women's cricket team, is currently in Indore for the ICC Women's World Cup ODI match against England on Sunday.

''My best wishes are with Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti (Mandhana). We always want the Indian cricket team to win every match and bring glory to the country,'' Muchhal said. The musician-filmmaker, known for composing music for several Bollywood films along with his sister Palak Muchhal, is currently shooting for his directorial venture "Raju Bajewala." The movie features Avika Gor of popular TV serial ''Balika Vadhu'', and Chandan Roy, who gained recognition with the web series ''Panchayat'', in the lead roles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian drones cause fire at Russian gas plant, governor says

Ukrainian drones cause fire at Russian gas plant, governor says

Russia
2
Joined politics on people's call, they will lead me to victory: Jan Suraaj's transgender candidate

Joined politics on people's call, they will lead me to victory: Jan Suraaj's...

 India
3
Festive Binge: Swiggy, magicpin see spike in food delivery orders

Festive Binge: Swiggy, magicpin see spike in food delivery orders

 India
4
Kashmiri Pandits' plight neglected, used for 'political gains': J&K BJP leader slams party

Kashmiri Pandits' plight neglected, used for 'political gains': J&K BJP lead...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing role of artificial intelligence in global nutrition and public health

Global collaboration fuels rapid expansion in health systems modeling

Leading AI safety methods share common failure risks

Inclusive medical AI can boost market reach by up to 40%

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025