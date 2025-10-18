Assam CM reviews preparations for commemorating Bhupen Hazarika's death anniversary

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday reviewed preparations for the statewide commemoration of Bhupen Hazarika's death anniversary next month.

Sarma held detailed discussions through video-conferencing with the 'guardian ministers' of various districts, along with the chief secretary and district commissioners, an official statement said.

In 2021, Sarma appointed 'guardian ministers' for districts, who will oversee implementation of various government schemes and resolve issues related to those.

The Assam government is celebrating the birth centenary of the legendary singer with a yearlong programme through a series of events, which commenced on September 7.

The death anniversary of the 'Bard of Brahmaputra' is on November 5.

During the meeting, the culture department presented a detailed plan on commemorating Hazarika's death anniversary at the district level, the statement said.

Sarma said that on November 5, every district will organise a special programme to pay tribute to Hazarika.

Eminent personalities, particularly those associated with music and culture, will be invited to these programmes, he said.

