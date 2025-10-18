Palestinian embassy in Egypt say Rafah crossing will reopen Monday for people returning to Gaza
The Palestinian embassy in Egypt says the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt will reopen Monday for people returning to Gaza.
The embassy announced the development in a statement Saturday.
"The number of people registering to return to Gaza is very big," Naji al-Naji, cultural counselor at the embassy, told The Associated Press without saying how many.
There was no immediate comment from Israel.
The crossing is Gaza's only gateway to the outside world that wasn't controlled by Israel before the war. It has been closed since May 2024, when Israel took control of the Gaza side.
