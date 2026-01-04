Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Gaza's Ongoing Struggle

Israeli forces have killed at least three Palestinians in the volatile region of Khan Younis, raising tensions further amidst ongoing accusations and counterclaims between Israel and Gaza militants. The bloody exchange persists despite a ceasefire, highlighting the fragile peace and humanitarian crisis in the region.

Updated: 04-01-2026 14:59 IST
  • Egypt

Israeli forces shot dead three Palestinians in Khan Younis, Gaza, raising tensions amid ongoing hostilities. The casualties include a 15-year-old boy and a fisherman, as confirmed by local health authorities.

Despite a ceasefire in place since October, Israel cites the need to prevent militant attacks as justification for their airstrikes. The escalating death toll since then include 420 Palestinians and three Israeli soldiers.

Gaza health ministry reports claim over 71,000 Palestinians have died due to Israel's military actions, evoking serious accusations of war crimes. The situation remains dire with accusations and blame exchanged between Israel and Hamas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

