Sweet Diwali: Rahul Gandhi Visits Historic Ghantewala

In a heartwarming Diwali gesture, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited the iconic Ghantewala sweet shop in old Delhi. Known for its rich history, the shop provided the perfect setting for Gandhi's exploration of traditional sweet-making.

Donning an apron, Gandhi tried his hand at creating 'imarti' and 'besan laddoo', reminiscing about the enduring charm and sweetness of the centuries-old shop. His visit was more than just culinary; it symbolized the sweetness found in relationships and community bonds during the festival.

Gandhi shared the experience in a video on X, extending festive greetings and inviting others to share their unique Diwali celebrations. The shop owner recounted serving the Gandhi family over the years, even teasing Rahul about future wedding plans.

