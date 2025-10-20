Sweet Diwali: Rahul Gandhi Visits Historic Ghantewala
Rahul Gandhi celebrated Diwali by visiting the historic Ghantewala sweet shop in old Delhi, where he tried making traditional sweets 'imarti' and 'besan laddoo'. He emphasized the importance of community and relationships during the festival. Gandhi shared videos and extended Diwali greetings to everyone.
- Country:
- India
In a heartwarming Diwali gesture, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited the iconic Ghantewala sweet shop in old Delhi. Known for its rich history, the shop provided the perfect setting for Gandhi's exploration of traditional sweet-making.
Donning an apron, Gandhi tried his hand at creating 'imarti' and 'besan laddoo', reminiscing about the enduring charm and sweetness of the centuries-old shop. His visit was more than just culinary; it symbolized the sweetness found in relationships and community bonds during the festival.
Gandhi shared the experience in a video on X, extending festive greetings and inviting others to share their unique Diwali celebrations. The shop owner recounted serving the Gandhi family over the years, even teasing Rahul about future wedding plans.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congress leader slams detention of two journalists from MP over publication of 'fake news'
"Surrender of Naxalites gives us all satisfaction": Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel congratulates BJP govt, security forces
"BJP is only using Nitish Kumar ahead of Bihar polls": Congress leader Sukhdev Bhagat
Zubeen Garg’s family, people of Assam have right to know what happened to him in Singapore: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Guwahati.