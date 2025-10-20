Left Menu

Silent Deepavali: Villages in Tamil Nadu Embrace Nature Conservation

In Tamil Nadu's Vettangudi and surrounding villages, residents have opted for cracker-free Deepavali celebrations to protect local bird sanctuaries. The villagers link the presence of migratory birds to favorable rainfall, participating in 'community conservation'. Their efforts have inspired similar initiatives in nearby villages, promoting harmony with nature.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 20-10-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 15:12 IST
Silent Deepavali: Villages in Tamil Nadu Embrace Nature Conservation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

As air quality plummeted across major Indian cities during Deepavali, Vettangudi village in Tamil Nadu showcased eco-friendly celebrations that prioritize wildlife conservation. For nearly five decades, residents have foregone fireworks to protect migratory birds, emphasizing the link between nature conservation and community prosperity.

Initiated in the 1970s, the practice has seen the village and its 36.89 hectares of surrounding lands designated as Vettangudi Bird Sanctuary in 1977. The sanctuary harbors diverse birdlife, including the Black-headed White Ibis and Open-bill Stork, making the area a vital ecological zone.

Neighboring villages have joined the resonant silence, realizing that diminished bird populations could lead to disastrous economic consequences. This initiative has sparked wider regional conservation efforts, showing how community-led actions can inspire sustainable festival celebrations across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia and U.S. Forge Billion-Dollar Investment Pact

Australia and U.S. Forge Billion-Dollar Investment Pact

 United States
2
Kering's Strategic Shift: Luca de Meo's Bold Move with L'Oreal

Kering's Strategic Shift: Luca de Meo's Bold Move with L'Oreal

 Global
3
Third Gender Protest: A Call for Respect

Third Gender Protest: A Call for Respect

 India
4
Zelenskiy's Strategic European Tour: Strengthening Alliances Amidst Conflict

Zelenskiy's Strategic European Tour: Strengthening Alliances Amidst Conflict

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Size: How Commodity Networks Shape Global Economic Booms and Busts

Empowering Survivors: How Digital Tools Are Transforming the Fight Against GBV in Asia

From Coal to Clean Energy: Southeast Asia’s Urgent Journey Toward Net-Zero Growth

Innovating Care for an Aging Nation: ADB’s Pilot Transforms Elder Support in Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025