Silent Deepavali: Villages in Tamil Nadu Embrace Nature Conservation

As air quality plummeted across major Indian cities during Deepavali, Vettangudi village in Tamil Nadu showcased eco-friendly celebrations that prioritize wildlife conservation. For nearly five decades, residents have foregone fireworks to protect migratory birds, emphasizing the link between nature conservation and community prosperity.

Initiated in the 1970s, the practice has seen the village and its 36.89 hectares of surrounding lands designated as Vettangudi Bird Sanctuary in 1977. The sanctuary harbors diverse birdlife, including the Black-headed White Ibis and Open-bill Stork, making the area a vital ecological zone.

Neighboring villages have joined the resonant silence, realizing that diminished bird populations could lead to disastrous economic consequences. This initiative has sparked wider regional conservation efforts, showing how community-led actions can inspire sustainable festival celebrations across India.

