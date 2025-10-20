Left Menu

Jacob Elordi Teases Liberating Role in 'Euphoria' Season 3

Jacob Elordi discusses his transformative role in the highly anticipated third season of 'Euphoria.' Mentioning the unique storyline and the secrecy around other plots, Elordi expresses excitement about experiencing the new season as a fan. The show, based on creator Sam Levinson's past, explores themes of love, addiction, and conflict.

Hollywood actor Jacob Elordi has revealed insights into his role in the upcoming third season of the popular drama series 'Euphoria.' Speaking at the Academy Museum Gala, Elordi described his experience as 'incredible' and 'liberating,' emphasizing the uniqueness of his new role compared to previous ones.

He highlighted the clever and cinematic storytelling crafted by the show's creators, expressing confidence that audiences will be captivated by the season's narrative. Despite not knowing the complete storyline, Elordi is thrilled to watch the series unfold along with viewers.

The HBO series, spearheaded by Sam Levinson, delves into the turbulent lives of high school students grappling with complex themes such as love, sex, and addiction. With a strong ensemble cast led by Zendaya, 'Euphoria' continues to intrigue global audiences as it prepares for its newest release.

