Dog Bite Sparks Neighbourhood Clash in Delhi: Injuries Reported but No Visible Signs
A dog bite incident in Delhi's Rani Garden escalated into a heated altercation between neighbours, leading to injury claims on both sides. Despite the claims, no visible injuries were found, and legal action is underway. Meanwhile, Delhi Traffic Police prepare for New Year's Eve traffic congestion.
- Country:
- India
A dog bite incident in the Rani Garden area of Delhi, occurring between the nights of December 29 and 30, escalated into a significant neighbourhood dispute. Police sources reveal that a PCR call was logged at the Geeta Colony Police Station at 11:03 PM from a resident, Rizwan alias Raju, reporting that his neighbour's dog had bitten his servant.
Following the incident, tensions flared when Rizwan urged his neighbour to manage her pet more responsibly. This request prompted a heated argument involving the neighbour, her daughter, Rizwan, and his mother. The situation intensified further when the neighbour reportedly summoned acquaintances, amplifying the conflict.
Both parties claimed injuries during the confrontation; however, police reported no discernible physical injuries upon examination. Authorities have initiated medical evaluations for all involved and are proceeding with legal measures. In a separate matter, Delhi's Traffic Police have set up special arrangements to manage expected New Year's Eve congestion, particularly in key areas like Connaught Place and India Gate. Elaborate diversions and personnel deployments aim to ensure smooth traffic flow amidst the festivities. (ANI)
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sports Highlights: Major Trades, Injuries, and All-Star Updates
Sports Highlights: Injuries Shake Up NFL and NBA Roster
Alleged Beef Transport Leads to Motorcycle Mishap and Injuries
Dehradun Canteen Clash Turns Deadly: Student Succumbs to Injuries
Karnataka bus accident: Toll rises to seven as driver succumbs to injuries