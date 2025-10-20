Broadway Strike Averted: Actors and League Reach Tentative Agreement
Broadway actors and their union, Actors' Equity, have reached a tentative three-year agreement with The Broadway League, avoiding a strike that would have impacted 32 stage productions during peak theater season. This tentative deal ensures that theater goers can continue enjoying Broadway's offerings without disruption.
Broadway actors and The Broadway League have successfully negotiated a tentative agreement, preventing a looming strike that threatened to close 32 ongoing and upcoming stage productions.
Actors' Equity, the union representing over 51,000 actors and stage managers, announced the three-year deal as theater attendance approaches its annual high.
The agreement ensures the continuation of Broadway performances, maintaining the vibrant cultural fabric of New York City's theater scene.
