A Star-Studded Diwali: Bollywood Celebrities Share Festive Wishes

Bollywood luminaries including Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar, and Akshay Kumar extended Diwali greetings on social media. Many shared messages of light, love, and joy along with festive photos. The occasion saw an outpour of positivity and warmth from numerous celebrities, uniting fans in the festive spirit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 18:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Several Bollywood celebrities, such as Karan Johar, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, and others, took to social media to share their heartfelt Diwali wishes. Amitabh Bachchan greeted fans with a simple 'Happy Diwali' on his X handle, while Karan Johar shared festive moments with his children.

Akshay Kumar wished everyone love, light, and laughter on the occasion. Allu Arjun and Hrithik Roshan also joined in, spreading messages of positivity and happiness. Stars like Jr NTR, Bobby Deol, and Soha Ali Khan shared posts and stories to mark the festival.

Sunny Deol and Rakul Preet Singh emphasized new beginnings and joyful celebrations, as other celebrities like Madhuri Dixit, Kriti Sanon, and Ananya Panday added their cheerful wishes. The festive spirit united the film industry and its fans across platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

