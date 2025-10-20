A Star-Studded Diwali: Bollywood Celebrities Share Festive Wishes

Several Bollywood celebrities, such as Karan Johar, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, and others, took to social media to share their heartfelt Diwali wishes. Amitabh Bachchan greeted fans with a simple 'Happy Diwali' on his X handle, while Karan Johar shared festive moments with his children.

Akshay Kumar wished everyone love, light, and laughter on the occasion. Allu Arjun and Hrithik Roshan also joined in, spreading messages of positivity and happiness. Stars like Jr NTR, Bobby Deol, and Soha Ali Khan shared posts and stories to mark the festival.

Sunny Deol and Rakul Preet Singh emphasized new beginnings and joyful celebrations, as other celebrities like Madhuri Dixit, Kriti Sanon, and Ananya Panday added their cheerful wishes. The festive spirit united the film industry and its fans across platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)