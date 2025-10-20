Left Menu

West Bengal Illuminated: A Dazzling Diwali and Kali Puja Celebration

West Bengal celebrated Diwali and Kali Puja with vibrant lights and festive fervor. Devotees thronged famous Kali temples to offer prayers. While Kolkata observed traditional rituals, North 24 Parganas attracted crowds with its striking pandals. Authorities ensured environmental regulations were followed during the festivities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-10-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 19:08 IST
West Bengal Illuminated: A Dazzling Diwali and Kali Puja Celebration
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal lit up with exuberance as the festival of lights, Diwali, and the culturally rich Kali Puja brought vibrant festivities on Monday evening. Every corner of the state basked in colorful lights, with devotees flocking to revered Kali temples, partaking in pushinganjali and following age-old traditions.

Kolkata, the state's capital, added its own charm to the celebrations but it was the North 24 Parganas district that stole the limelight this year. Barasat and Naihati towns emerged as star attractions with their beautifully decorated community Kali Puja pandals, drawing large gatherings from neighboring regions.

Across West Bengal, private homes and community spaces hosted grand celebrations. Meanwhile, the state authorities ensured environmental guidelines were adhered to, monitoring fireworks to prevent pollution. Famous temples such as Kalighat in Kolkata witnessed long queues of devotees, exemplifying the fervor and devotion characterizing this festive season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kering's Strategic Shift: Luca de Meo's Bold Move with L'Oreal

Kering's Strategic Shift: Luca de Meo's Bold Move with L'Oreal

 Global
2
Third Gender Protest: A Call for Respect

Third Gender Protest: A Call for Respect

 India
3
Zelenskiy's Strategic European Tour: Strengthening Alliances Amidst Conflict

Zelenskiy's Strategic European Tour: Strengthening Alliances Amidst Conflict

 United Kingdom
4
Guilty Verdict in Prison Guard Murder Case Sparks Reaction

Guilty Verdict in Prison Guard Murder Case Sparks Reaction

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Size: How Commodity Networks Shape Global Economic Booms and Busts

Empowering Survivors: How Digital Tools Are Transforming the Fight Against GBV in Asia

From Coal to Clean Energy: Southeast Asia’s Urgent Journey Toward Net-Zero Growth

Innovating Care for an Aging Nation: ADB’s Pilot Transforms Elder Support in Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025