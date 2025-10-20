West Bengal Illuminated: A Dazzling Diwali and Kali Puja Celebration

West Bengal lit up with exuberance as the festival of lights, Diwali, and the culturally rich Kali Puja brought vibrant festivities on Monday evening. Every corner of the state basked in colorful lights, with devotees flocking to revered Kali temples, partaking in pushinganjali and following age-old traditions.

Kolkata, the state's capital, added its own charm to the celebrations but it was the North 24 Parganas district that stole the limelight this year. Barasat and Naihati towns emerged as star attractions with their beautifully decorated community Kali Puja pandals, drawing large gatherings from neighboring regions.

Across West Bengal, private homes and community spaces hosted grand celebrations. Meanwhile, the state authorities ensured environmental guidelines were adhered to, monitoring fireworks to prevent pollution. Famous temples such as Kalighat in Kolkata witnessed long queues of devotees, exemplifying the fervor and devotion characterizing this festive season.

(With inputs from agencies.)