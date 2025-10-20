Left Menu

A Spiritual Spectacle: Deep Daan at Chitrakoot's Mandakini River

Around 12 lakh devotees gathered at the banks of the Mandakini River in Chitrakoot, offering 'deep daan' during Diwali. This ritual, entrenched in Hindu scriptures, commemorates Lord Ram's exile. The customary fair sees devotees camping and parikrama around the sacred sites, strengthening Chitrakoot’s pilgrimage prominence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Satna | Updated: 20-10-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 21:27 IST
As many as 12 lakh devotees converged on the banks of the Mandakini River in Chitrakoot, performing the 'deep daan' ceremony as part of Diwali celebrations, according to local officials.

The ritual holds special significance in Hindu scriptures, retelling the story of Lord Ram, his wife Sita, and his brother Laxman, who spent a significant portion of their exile in this holy region.

With a five-day fair already attracting 22 lakh pilgrim bathers and more expected in the coming days, the area is bustling with spiritual tourism, police reported, noting strong security measures in place along Chitrakoot's sacred riverbanks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

