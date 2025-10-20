A Spiritual Spectacle: Deep Daan at Chitrakoot's Mandakini River

As many as 12 lakh devotees converged on the banks of the Mandakini River in Chitrakoot, performing the 'deep daan' ceremony as part of Diwali celebrations, according to local officials.

The ritual holds special significance in Hindu scriptures, retelling the story of Lord Ram, his wife Sita, and his brother Laxman, who spent a significant portion of their exile in this holy region.

With a five-day fair already attracting 22 lakh pilgrim bathers and more expected in the coming days, the area is bustling with spiritual tourism, police reported, noting strong security measures in place along Chitrakoot's sacred riverbanks.

