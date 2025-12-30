Left Menu

Unity Through Pilgrimage: Bridging Faith and Society in India

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan emphasized the indivisible link between spiritual and social lives during the 93rd Sivagiri Pilgrimage inauguration. He highlighted India's harmonious coexistence of various faiths and the government's role in supporting this. Pilgrimage tourism in India boosts spiritual and socio-economic growth, reflecting unity and shared values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 30-12-2025 12:56 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 12:56 IST
Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Tuesday highlighted the inseparable bond between spiritual and social life at the 93rd Sivagiri Pilgrimage in Varkala. Addressing attendees, he underscored that genuine faith should elevate society.

Radhakrishnan praised the harmonious coexistence of various faiths in India, attributing it as the nation's strength. Efforts like the PRASAD scheme and new Vande Bharat trains showcase India's commitment to bridging modern infrastructure with spiritual heritage.

The Vice President noted pilgrimage tourism's growth as a spiritual journey. He warned against distractions like social media and urged institutions to guide youth towards unity. Sree Narayana Guru's teachings remain relevant in promoting education, social upliftment, and dignity across India.

