Unity Through Pilgrimage: Bridging Faith and Society in India

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Tuesday highlighted the inseparable bond between spiritual and social life at the 93rd Sivagiri Pilgrimage in Varkala. Addressing attendees, he underscored that genuine faith should elevate society.

Radhakrishnan praised the harmonious coexistence of various faiths in India, attributing it as the nation's strength. Efforts like the PRASAD scheme and new Vande Bharat trains showcase India's commitment to bridging modern infrastructure with spiritual heritage.

The Vice President noted pilgrimage tourism's growth as a spiritual journey. He warned against distractions like social media and urged institutions to guide youth towards unity. Sree Narayana Guru's teachings remain relevant in promoting education, social upliftment, and dignity across India.