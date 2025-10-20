Celebrating the Legacy of Comic Genius Asrani
Beloved Indian actor Asrani, renowned for his comic roles and memorable performances like the jailer in 'Sholay', passed away at 84. Over his fifty-year career, he appeared in over 300 films. His demise was kept private by his family, honoring his wish for a private farewell.
Veteran actor Asrani, a celebrated figure in Indian cinema known for his comedic mastery, has passed away at the age of 84. He was admitted to Bharatiya Arogya Nidhi Hospital in Juhu due to breathing complications and succumbed on Monday, as confirmed by his manager Babubhai Thiba.
Asrani's illustrious career spanned over fifty years, during which he appeared in more than 300 films. His iconic role as the eccentric jailer in the classic film 'Sholay' earned him lasting fame. Known for his impeccable comic timing, Asrani's performances left an indelible mark on Bollywood history.
Some of his other notable films include 'Bawarchi', 'Golmaal', and 'Hera Pheri'. Asrani's funeral was held privately at the Santacruz crematorium, attended by family and close friends, respecting his wish for a quiet farewell. His legacy continues through his storied performances and the love he garnered from audiences.
(With inputs from agencies.)
