Ladakh Leads in Snow Leopard Conservation

The Union Territory of Ladakh hosts 477 snow leopards, the highest in India, showcasing successful community-led conservation. Efforts involve local engagement, scientific research, and awareness. Celebrations on International Snow Leopard Day highlighted these achievements and encouraged eco-tourism and habitat preservation for the endangered species.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leh | Updated: 23-10-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 23-10-2025 21:18 IST
Ladakh is now home to the largest population of snow leopards in India, with 477, according to the Snow Leopard Population Assessment in India (SPAI) report 2024, officials confirmed on Thursday. This achievement highlights the success of community-driven conservation efforts in protecting the endangered cats.

On International Snow Leopard Day, the Fire and Fury Corps of the Indian Army, in partnership with the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and local authorities, celebrated this milestone by orchestrating an awareness program aimed at furthering efforts to safeguard the snow leopard's habitat.

Officials expressed that continued community engagement, scientific research, and promotional activities have fortified Ladakh's role in global conservation, also contributing to eco-tourism. Army and civilian leaders attended the event, reiterating their commitment to the preservation of Ladakh's unique ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

