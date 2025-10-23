Left Menu

Mystery Deepens in Zubeen Garg's Singapore Tragedy

Senior police officers returned to Assam after investigating singer Zubeen Garg's mysterious death in Singapore. A Special Investigation Team from Assam Police collaborates with Singapore authorities, but preliminary findings show no foul play. Arrests have been made in India, with investigations ongoing under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 23-10-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 23-10-2025 21:48 IST
Zubeen Garg
  • Country:
  • India

The probe into the mysterious death of celebrated singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore has intensified with the return of two senior police officers to Assam. CID Special DGP Munna Prasad Gupta and Titabor Co-District SP Tarun Goel had traveled to the Southeast Asian nation, where Garg died under suspicious circumstances attending an event.

The officers' visit involved meetings with local counterparts and examining all locations linked to the case. Garg, known for his musical contributions, drowned while swimming on September 19. Despite pending details, an official indicated that Gupta will provide insights during a press conference scheduled for Friday.

The Special Investigation Team, led by Gupta, collaborates with the Singapore Police Force, whose preliminary findings suggest no foul play. Despite this, multiple arrests have been made in India, as UNSCRUTINIZED reports continue under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The release of findings and subsequent actions are highly anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

