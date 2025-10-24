Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Advocates for River Conservation Ahead of Chhath Mahaparv
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urged people to celebrate Chhath Mahaparv by honoring nature and keeping water bodies clean. The festival emphasizes gratitude towards nature. Since 2017, over 50 rivers have been rejuvenated in the state, underscoring a commitment to conserving vital water resources.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his greetings to the people of the state ahead of Chhath Mahaparv, urging them to celebrate with reverence for nature and cleanliness of water bodies.
The Chief Minister highlighted the festival as a symbol of faith, tradition, and gratitude towards nature, underlining the importance of respecting and preserving rivers and reservoirs, which he described as the 'arteries of our civilization'.
Since 2017, more than 50 rivers have been rejuvenated in Uttar Pradesh, Adityanath noted, pointing to efforts such as the 'Ek Zila, Ek Nadi' initiative aimed at river conservation. He called on citizens to join efforts to keep riverbanks clean during the festival, emphasizing the cultural significance of the Gomti Rejuvenation Mission.
