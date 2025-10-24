Remembering Piyush Pandey: The Creative Genius Behind India's Iconic Ads

Piyush Pandey, the mastermind behind some of India's most memorable ad campaigns, passed away, leaving a legacy that transcends conventional advertising. Known for his work with Pidilite, Pandey crafted enduring slogans that became part of India's cultural lexicon.

Pidilite Industries' managing director, Sudhanshu Vats, expressed profound sorrow, describing Pandey as not only a creative partner but a dear friend whose work elicited smiles across the nation. Vats recalled their meetings, highlighting Pandey's warmth and insight.

Vishwesh Iyer, a communications professional, echoed these sentiments, noting Pandey's influence on a generation of advertising professionals. Pandey's ability to connect, humor, and genuine nature left an indelible mark on the industry, inspiring many to lead global agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)