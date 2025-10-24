Left Menu

Panda Diplomacy: Huan Huan and Yuan Zi's Final Farewell to France

Giant pandas Huan Huan and Yuan Zi are set to retire in China after a 13-year stay at France's Beauval Zoo, where they contributed to diplomatic relations and parented twins. The zoo will bid farewell due to health concerns, with hopes for future panda collaborations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 22:14 IST
Giant pandas Huan Huan and Yuan Zi, beloved inhabitants of France's Beauval Zoo, are preparing for retirement in China next month. During their 13-year residency, the pandas served as symbols of diplomatic ties between France and China, even giving birth to twins who remain zoo residents.

Keepr Delphine Pouvreau, who has been with the pandas since 2012, expressed her heartfelt connection to them, stating she values every remaining moment before their departure due to Huan Huan's kidney issues. These special animals will undergo quarantine before their upcoming journey.

The pandas, loaned by Beijing and arriving in France as a diplomatic gesture, represent an important cultural symbol. Discussions are ongoing for future panda exchanges, highlighting the continuing diplomatic significance of these cherished animals. French and Chinese officials often visit to witness this embodiment of international friendship.

