Fadnavis Defends India's Growth Under Modi's Leadership

During a book launch event, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis highlighted the criticism faced by constitutional bodies in India. He emphasized the successful digital infrastructure and tax-compliant path India is on, attributing this progress to Prime Minister Modi's policies, including GST and demonetization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-10-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 22:49 IST
Devendra Fadnavis
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has criticized certain groups for questioning constitutional bodies only when decisions don't align with their interests. Speaking at the launch of 'Modi's Mission' by Berjis Desai, Fadnavis praised India's world-class public digital infrastructure and affirmed the country's unstoppable growth trajectory.

Fadnavis highlighted initiatives by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, such as demonetization and the Goods and Services Tax (GST), which initially faced backlash but ultimately contributed to establishing a tax-compliant society. He noted that evading taxes was once considered daring but is no longer the norm as India progresses economically.

The book, published by Rupa Publications, offers an analytical narrative of Modi's policy decisions, including significant reforms like the abrogation of Article 370 and efforts towards transparent governance, underscoring India's developmental strides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

