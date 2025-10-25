Left Menu

Legacy of Compassion: Farewell to Queen Mother Sirikit

Queen Mother Sirikit of Thailand, who championed projects supporting rural welfare and environmental protection, passed away at 93. Renowned for her influence and beloved by many, she played an integral role in Thailand's monarchy and public life despite political scrutiny and declining health in her later years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 25-10-2025 05:33 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 05:33 IST
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Thailand's revered Queen Mother Sirikit, a symbol of benevolence and compassion, passed away on Friday at the age of 93 in Bangkok's Chulalongkorn Hospital. Her lifelong dedication to public welfare, including rural poverty alleviation and environmental protection, secured her a cherished place in the nation's heart.

Despite her reduced public presence in recent years due to health challenges, her contributions, particularly in supporting traditional crafts and helping Cambodian refugees, are fondly remembered. The Royal Household Bureau announced her passing, revealing her struggle with a persistent blood infection since mid-October.

Queen Sirikit, despite her understated political influence, was a constant figure of unity during times of political upheaval in Thailand. Her humanitarian efforts often transcended royal ceremonial roles, resulting in tangible improvements in the lives of many Thai citizens.

