Legacy of Compassion: Farewell to Queen Mother Sirikit

Thailand's revered Queen Mother Sirikit, a symbol of benevolence and compassion, passed away on Friday at the age of 93 in Bangkok's Chulalongkorn Hospital. Her lifelong dedication to public welfare, including rural poverty alleviation and environmental protection, secured her a cherished place in the nation's heart.

Despite her reduced public presence in recent years due to health challenges, her contributions, particularly in supporting traditional crafts and helping Cambodian refugees, are fondly remembered. The Royal Household Bureau announced her passing, revealing her struggle with a persistent blood infection since mid-October.

Queen Sirikit, despite her understated political influence, was a constant figure of unity during times of political upheaval in Thailand. Her humanitarian efforts often transcended royal ceremonial roles, resulting in tangible improvements in the lives of many Thai citizens.