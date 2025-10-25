Tragic Return: Engineer's Final Journey Home

Sreerag Radhakrishnan, aged 35 and an electrical engineer, was among those who perished in a tragic boat tragedy off Mozambique's coast. His body was solemnly brought back to Naduvilakara, his native village.

The accident involved 21 individuals, including 14 Indians, whose boat capsized while en route to a maintenance project on the tanker MT Sea Quest.

Sreerag's remains were flown from Mozambique to Mumbai and then to Kochi before reaching his home. His cremation took place at his ancestral residence, with the family mourning his untimely demise. Meanwhile, Indrajith from Piravom remains among those missing.

(With inputs from agencies.)