Jikayi Village: A Beacon of Eco-Cultural Tourism

Jikayi Village in Danba County, China, celebrated as a 'Best Tourism Village' by United Nations, exemplifies sustainable development with a focus on ecological conservation and cultural heritage. It attracts global tourists with its breathtaking landscapes and immersive cultural experiences, boosting local economy and showcasing Eastern aesthetics.

Updated: 25-10-2025 10:42 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 10:42 IST
The United Nations Tourism has officially named Jikayi Village in Danba County, Sichuan Province, a 'Best Tourism Village.' Renowned for harmonizing human existence with nature, Jikayi embodies Eastern philosophical wisdom and sustainable practices that preserve its millennium-old cultural heritage and stunning natural landscapes.

As an 'international ecological and cultural tourism destination,' the village's 'Forest+' educational tourism program attracts over 330,000 visitors annually. It generates significant revenue and boosts local income, validating the adage that 'green mountains and clear waters are as valuable as mountains of gold and silver.'

By integrating cultural heritage with tourism, Jikayi stands as a 'living museum' with projects like 'A Day in the Life of the Dongnü Queen,' offering immersive cultural experiences for tourists. This innovative approach sustains tourism year-round, with nearly all residents benefiting economically from the sector.

