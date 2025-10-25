Shalini Warrier Joins Tamara Leisure Experiences' Board: Pioneering Finance Expertise

Tamara Leisure Experiences Pvt. Ltd. announced the appointment of Shalini Warrier as an Independent Director to its Board. With over three decades in leadership roles within banking and finance, Warrier brings substantial expertise in financial management and strategic governance.

Currently, she heads Gosree Finance Limited, focusing on creating a customer-centric, digital financial institution for micro and small enterprises. Her prior roles include serving as Executive Director on Federal Bank's Board, where she spearheaded initiatives in digital banking and FinTech collaborations, and held leadership roles in Standard Chartered Bank across various countries.

Warrier's appointment reinforces Tamara Leisure's dedication to responsible growth, financial stewardship, and sustainability in the hospitality sector. She will play a key role in expanding Tamara's portfolio while integrating innovative governance strategies.

