Left Menu

Shalini Warrier Joins Tamara Leisure Experiences' Board: Pioneering Finance Expertise

Ms. Shalini Warrier, with extensive experience in banking and finance, joins Tamara Leisure Experiences as an Independent Director. Her background in digital transformation and governance is pivotal as the company aims for responsible growth. Shalini's appointment underscores Tamara's commitment to financial and sustainability-led governance in hospitality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 25-10-2025 10:45 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 10:45 IST
Shalini Warrier Joins Tamara Leisure Experiences' Board: Pioneering Finance Expertise
  • Country:
  • United States

Tamara Leisure Experiences Pvt. Ltd. announced the appointment of Shalini Warrier as an Independent Director to its Board. With over three decades in leadership roles within banking and finance, Warrier brings substantial expertise in financial management and strategic governance.

Currently, she heads Gosree Finance Limited, focusing on creating a customer-centric, digital financial institution for micro and small enterprises. Her prior roles include serving as Executive Director on Federal Bank's Board, where she spearheaded initiatives in digital banking and FinTech collaborations, and held leadership roles in Standard Chartered Bank across various countries.

Warrier's appointment reinforces Tamara Leisure's dedication to responsible growth, financial stewardship, and sustainability in the hospitality sector. She will play a key role in expanding Tamara's portfolio while integrating innovative governance strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gulf Air Ordered to Compensate Former Tamil Nadu MLA Over Passport Surname Issue

Gulf Air Ordered to Compensate Former Tamil Nadu MLA Over Passport Surname I...

 India
2
Tragic Ambulance Accident Claims Two Lives in Madhya Pradesh

Tragic Ambulance Accident Claims Two Lives in Madhya Pradesh

 India
3
Meta and Reliance Join Forces in AI Venture

Meta and Reliance Join Forces in AI Venture

 India
4
India Triumphs Despite Renshaw's Heroics in ODI Showdown

India Triumphs Despite Renshaw's Heroics in ODI Showdown

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

ChatGPT can execute real engineering tasks in seconds

Low-power, high-performance: Future of generative AI in IoT systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025