Prince William's Vision: A Hands-On Monarchy for Modern Times

In a recent discussion with actor Eugene Levy, Prince William signaled a departure from traditional royal norms, expressing a commitment to societal change as future king. William's influence in stripping Prince Andrew of official titles hints at his proactive stance on modernizing the monarchy.

William's vision is to engage directly with government and societal issues, such as climate change and homelessness. This aligns with constitutional conventions allowing the monarch to advise the government, evidenced by King Charles' efforts on crime and sustainable housing.

William advocates for a scaled-back and more focused royal family, aiming to reduce royal costs and maintain relevance in today's society. By addressing pressing issues and adopting a less ostentatious lifestyle, William seeks to align the monarchy with contemporary societal values.

(With inputs from agencies.)