Vibrant Colours and Creativity: Mathura's Brajraj Utsav Unveiled

The Brajraj Utsav in Mathura promises an 11-day cultural celebration with a blend of devotion, art, and culture. Starting October 26, the festival features performances by renowned artists, local talent, and guest appearances, ending with a grand poets' meet on November 5. Entry is free, enhancing accessibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 25-10-2025 12:49 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 12:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Mathura is set to burst into a vibrant canvas of devotion, art, and culture as the Brajraj Utsav kicks off. Organized by the Uttar Pradesh Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad, the 11-day cultural festival, located at the railway ground on Dhaulipyaau Road, will showcase a myriad of artistic talents.

According to Shyam Bahadur Singh, CEO of Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad, this year's event promises to surpass previous editions. Beginning daily at 11 am, the festivities include student competitions, local folk art presentations, and special evening performances by acclaimed guest artists.

The Utsav's schedule features 'The Divine Krishna' dance drama at the opening, and a 'Kavi Sammelan' on the final day. With free entry, the public can also enjoy craft stalls and amusement facilities, making this one of Mathura's most eagerly awaited cultural celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

