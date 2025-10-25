Bollywood Mourns the Loss of Satish Shah

The Bollywood industry mourns the passing of veteran actor Satish Shah, who died on Saturday at the age of 74. Shah, celebrated for his performances in iconic films like 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro' and 'Main Hoon Na' as well as the hit TV series 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai', left a mark on the industry with his unique talent and warmth.

Ramesh Kadatala, Shah's personal assistant for over three decades, confirmed that the actor passed away in the afternoon at his home in Bandra east. Kadatala mentioned that while a heart attack is suspected to be the cause of death, they are waiting for the doctor's final report to confirm this.

The loss of Satish Shah is felt deeply within Bollywood, with fans and colleagues alike paying tribute to his career, spanning decades, and the joy he brought to audiences with his performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)