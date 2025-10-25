Left Menu

Bollywood Mourns the Loss of Satish Shah

Veteran Bollywood actor Satish Shah has passed away at the age of 74. Known for his roles in 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro', 'Main Hoon Na', and the TV show 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai', he died at his Bandra east residence. Initial reports suggest a heart attack, pending confirmation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-10-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 16:09 IST
Bollywood Mourns the Loss of Satish Shah
  • Country:
  • India

The Bollywood industry mourns the passing of veteran actor Satish Shah, who died on Saturday at the age of 74. Shah, celebrated for his performances in iconic films like 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro' and 'Main Hoon Na' as well as the hit TV series 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai', left a mark on the industry with his unique talent and warmth.

Ramesh Kadatala, Shah's personal assistant for over three decades, confirmed that the actor passed away in the afternoon at his home in Bandra east. Kadatala mentioned that while a heart attack is suspected to be the cause of death, they are waiting for the doctor's final report to confirm this.

The loss of Satish Shah is felt deeply within Bollywood, with fans and colleagues alike paying tribute to his career, spanning decades, and the joy he brought to audiences with his performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IISc Bengaluru and C-MET Hyderabad Named Centres of Excellence Under Critical Minerals Mission

IISc Bengaluru and C-MET Hyderabad Named Centres of Excellence Under Critica...

 India
2
Civil Aviation Ministry Achieves Major Milestones in Special Campaign 5.0

Civil Aviation Ministry Achieves Major Milestones in Special Campaign 5.0

 India
3
HLL Lifecare Pays Record ₹69.53 Crore Dividend to Government for FY 2024–25

HLL Lifecare Pays Record ₹69.53 Crore Dividend to Government for FY 2024–25

 India
4
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls for “One Agriculture, One Nation, One Team” Vision in Tamil Nadu

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls for “One Agriculture, One Nation, One Team” Visi...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI transforms solar energy management and storage

Digital transformation becomes engine of sustainable growth

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025