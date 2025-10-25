Left Menu

Vijay's Resort Meeting with Stampede Victims' Families Sparks Controversy

Actor-politician Vijay plans to meet the families of Karur stampede victims in Mahabalipuram on October 27. His party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, has arranged the event at a resort with 50 rooms for the families. The decision has sparked criticism as some believe he should visit them instead.

Updated: 25-10-2025 16:47 IST
Actor and politician Vijay is scheduled to meet the families of victims from the Karur stampede on October 27 in Mahabalipuram, according to a party insider. Taking place a month after the tragic incident, Vijay's party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, has organized for 50 rooms at a resort to facilitate this meeting.

A family member of a victim expressed that transportation has been arranged to the venue. The stampede, which occurred on September 27 during a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam meeting graced by Vijay, unfortunately claimed 41 lives and left more than 60 people injured.

The choice of location has led to discussions on social media, with critics arguing that Vijay should have visited the affected families in Karur instead. The party insists that this arrangement was necessary due to restrictions preventing Vijay from visiting Karur directly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

