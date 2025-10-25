Left Menu

Remembering Satish Shah: A Comedic Icon of Bollywood

Veteran Bollywood actor Satish Shah, celebrated for his roles in films like 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron' and TV series 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai', passed away at 74 in Bandra East. With a career spanning decades, his comedic talent endeared him to fans and his industry peers alike.

In a somber development for the Bollywood industry, veteran actor Satish Shah, beloved for his comedic roles in films such as 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron' and the sitcom 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai', has passed away at the age of 74. Shah's demise, reported by his long-time personal assistant Ramesh Kadatala, took place at his residence in Bandra East.

Shah's contributions to Indian cinema and television were commemorated by peers like Ashoke Pandit, who described his passing as a significant loss to the industry. Born in 1951, Shah's illustrious career began with his graduation from the Film and Television Institute of India, leading to notable performances in films like 'Maalamaal', 'Main Hoon Na', and 'Kal Ho Naa Ho'.

His role in the cult classic 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro', among others, solidified his status as a household name. On the small screen, Shah's versatility was exhibited in series such as 'Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi' and 'Filmy Chakkar'. His portrayal of Indravadan Sarabhai in 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' remains iconic. The industry mourns his loss, with tributes pouring in from directors like Farah Khan and Karan Johar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

