Demi Moore Reflects on Balancing Pregnancy and Filming with Tom Cruise

Actor Demi Moore recently recounted her experiences in the early 1990s while working on 'A Few Good Men' with Tom Cruise. Moore revealed that Cruise appeared embarrassed during the film's preproduction phase as she was pregnant at the time.

Speaking at the New Yorker Festival, the 62-year-old described being eight months pregnant with daughter Scout Willis while rehearsing with Cruise and director Rob Reiner. 'I think Tom was quite embarrassed,' she noted, despite feeling comfortable herself. Moore highlighted how, during that era, many women in Hollywood faced pressures to choose between career and motherhood.

The Ghost actress, a mother to three daughters with ex-husband Bruce Willis, spoke about challenging these industry standards. She reflected on becoming an 'overachiever,' balancing acting and pregnancy. Moore admitted to self-imposed pressures and shared anecdotes of intense physical preparation, including a hike the day her water broke.