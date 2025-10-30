Dramatic Rescue: 72 Trekkers Freed from Annapurna's Icy Grip
Security personnel rescued 72 trekkers, including 17 Indian tourists, stranded in Nepal's Annapurna Base Camp due to heavy snowfall. Armed Police Force (APF) teams, assisted by local volunteers, cleared blocked trails to evacuate them safely. Ongoing poor weather continues to prevent their return to Kathmandu.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 30-10-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 21:59 IST
In a daring operation, security personnel rescued 72 trekkers at Nepal's Annapurna Base Camp, trapped by relentless snowfall. The group included 17 Indian tourists.
The trekkers found themselves stranded after heavy snowfall blocked the Dhaulagiri Circuit trail, known as the 'Hidden Valley'. The Armed Police Force, along with local volunteers, successfully led the rescue mission.
Deputy Superintendent of Police Lil Bahadur Bhujel confirmed all were safely brought down to Annapurna Rural Municipality. Local authorities have restricted treks to the camp until October 31 due to ongoing safety concerns.
