Modi Honors Legacy of Sardar Patel with Family Reunion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday engaged with the family members of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Ekta Nagar, enhancing the nation's ongoing reverence for the legacy of India's first home minister.

Gautam Patel, a grandson of Sardar Patel, accompanied by his family, participated in the celebratory cultural programs with Prime Minister Modi. This event is part of a grand celebration marking Patel's 150th birth anniversary.

Modi, in his post on X, reflected on the meeting, expressing, 'It was a delight to interact with the family of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and recall his monumental contribution to our nation.' The Prime Minister will continue to lead the anniversary celebrations on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)