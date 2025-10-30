Modi Honors Legacy of Sardar Patel with Family Reunion
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's family at Ekta Nagar to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of India's first home minister. The gathering, including cultural programs, celebrated Patel's monumental contributions to the nation, with Modi emphasizing the significance of Patel's legacy.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday engaged with the family members of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Ekta Nagar, enhancing the nation's ongoing reverence for the legacy of India's first home minister.
Gautam Patel, a grandson of Sardar Patel, accompanied by his family, participated in the celebratory cultural programs with Prime Minister Modi. This event is part of a grand celebration marking Patel's 150th birth anniversary.
Modi, in his post on X, reflected on the meeting, expressing, 'It was a delight to interact with the family of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and recall his monumental contribution to our nation.' The Prime Minister will continue to lead the anniversary celebrations on Friday.
