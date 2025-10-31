Bollywood Satire Sparks Legal Battle: Defamation ROW Over 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood'

In a legal face-off, Shah Rukh Khan-owned Red Chillies Entertainment is defending its satirical series 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' against IRS officer Sameer Wankhede's claims of defamation. Wankhede seeks its removal, alleging the series tarnishes his reputation, a fact contested by Red Chillies.

Red Chillies asserts that the series is a work of satire, a legitimate artistic expression shielded by Indian constitutional law. The company argues that the series includes a fictional disclaimer, not naming Wankhede. It highlights how the series reflects broader Bollywood controversies like nepotism and paparazzi culture.

As the Delhi High Court prepares to hear written submissions, Wankhede argues the series targets him amid ongoing legal proceedings involving Shah Rukh Khan's son. Red Chillies warns against pre-trial injunctions that would impede freedom of speech, while Wankhede seeks substantial damages.

