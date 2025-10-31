Left Menu

Bangladesh's Absence at KIFF Amid Political Change: A Cultural Setback?

For the second year, no Bangladeshi film will screen at the Kolkata International Film Festival. Political unrest in Bangladesh and strained bilateral relations contribute to this absence. Although Thanvir Chowdhury's ‘Kaffarah’ was submitted, it did not meet selection criteria. The festival will honor filmmaker Ritwik Ghatak with a centenary tribute.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 31-10-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 19:47 IST
The 31st Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) will, for the second time in a row, not feature any films from Bangladesh. This development, spanning from November 6 to 13, aligns with the political turmoil engulfing Bangladesh, affecting its cultural exchanges with India.

Out of 215 films from 39 countries, Bangladesh's sole submission did not meet the KIFF jury's criteria. Thanvir Chowdhury's 'Kaffarah' was the only entry from Bangladesh, but it was not selected for the international section. Last year, Muhammad Quayum's film had won a distinguished award, advocating better cultural ties between the two nations.

Adding a nostalgic touch, the festival will honor the legendary filmmaker Ritwik Ghatak by screening six of his poignant films, which meticulously delve into the historic sufferings caused by partition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

