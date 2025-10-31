Lights, Camera, Kashmir: A Global Cinematic Spectacle
The fifth Kashmir World Film Festival will showcase 60 films from India and abroad from November 1-7 at Tagore Hall. Events will feature film screenings, workshops, and masterclasses. Bollywood celebrities and international films will highlight regional and global cinematic diversity. Awards will be given in multiple categories.
The fifth edition of the Kashmir World Film Festival is set to illuminate Tagore Hall from November 1 to 7, featuring an impressive lineup of 60 films from both India and international filmmakers.
At a recent press conference, KWFF director Mushtaq Ali explained that nearly 123 films were submitted, but only 60 made the cut, with 55 films starring in the competition lineup and five in for a non-competitive showing.
This year's event promises cinematic diversity, drawing entries from numerous Indian states and countries such as Bangladesh, Egypt, Germany, Iran, and more. Awards will be distributed across various categories, and attendees can look forward to workshops, masterclasses, and interactions with Bollywood celebrities and directors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
