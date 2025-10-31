Resul Pookutty Appointed Chairman of Kerala State Chalachitra Academy

Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty was announced as the new chairman of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, the leading cinema body in the state.

The Department of Cultural Affairs issued a government order revealing the names of 26 key members in the newlyformed committee.

Notably, actress Kuku Parameswaran was appointed as vice-chairperson and general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA). The current tenure of the committee, which includes several notable cultural figures, is set to last for three years.

