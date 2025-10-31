Resul Pookutty Appointed Chairman of Kerala State Chalachitra Academy
Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty has been appointed as the chairman of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy. The appointment was announced in a government order listing 26 new committee members. Actress Kuku Parameswaran serves as vice-chairperson. The committee's tenure is set for three years.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 31-10-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 20:31 IST
- Country:
- India
Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty was announced as the new chairman of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, the leading cinema body in the state.
The Department of Cultural Affairs issued a government order revealing the names of 26 key members in the newlyformed committee.
Notably, actress Kuku Parameswaran was appointed as vice-chairperson and general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA). The current tenure of the committee, which includes several notable cultural figures, is set to last for three years.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Industry Shifts: Key Appointments And Launches In Business
New Appointments Strengthen Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission Board
Controversy Arises Over Azharuddin's Ministerial Appointment
Cipla Q2 profit up 3.7 pc at Rs 1,353 cr; Umang Vohra will not seek reappointment as MD, Global CEO
Dutch Elections: Disappointment for Far-Right as D66 Takes Lead