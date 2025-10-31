Valley of Flowers National Park Closes for the Season

The Valley of Flowers National Park in Chamoli district, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, closed its gates to tourists on Friday. Officials confirmed the closure as part of the annual schedule, with plans to reopen on June 1 next year.

Despite challenging weather conditions, the park welcomed 15,924 visitors this season, including 416 international tourists. These numbers contributed to a revenue of over Rs 3.3 million for the park's administration, highlighting its popularity and significance.

The park, which is managed by the Nanda Devi National Park Forest Division, remains a key attraction situated near Badrinath and accessible from Pulna village via the Badrinath National Highway.

