Valley of Flowers National Park Closes for the Season

The Valley of Flowers National Park, a World Heritage Site in Chamoli district, has closed for tourists and will reopen on June 1 next year. This year saw 15,924 visitors, including 416 foreign tourists, generating over Rs 3.3 million in revenue despite adverse weather conditions.

The Valley of Flowers National Park in Chamoli district, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, closed its gates to tourists on Friday. Officials confirmed the closure as part of the annual schedule, with plans to reopen on June 1 next year.

Despite challenging weather conditions, the park welcomed 15,924 visitors this season, including 416 international tourists. These numbers contributed to a revenue of over Rs 3.3 million for the park's administration, highlighting its popularity and significance.

The park, which is managed by the Nanda Devi National Park Forest Division, remains a key attraction situated near Badrinath and accessible from Pulna village via the Badrinath National Highway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

