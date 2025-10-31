Tragedy at R A Studio: Audition Turns Deadly in Unbelievable Ordeal

The line between fiction and reality was dramatically blurred at R A Studio in Powai when an audition for 17 children devolved into a live hostage crisis. Rohit Arya, the filmmaker who organized the event, turned the creative shoot into a nightmare, according to witness and videographer Rohan Aher.

A decade-long collaborator with Arya, Aher detailed the series of events that escalated into violence after Arya requested an additional audition day. Having previously worked on projects with Arya, Aher became a reluctant hero intent on saving the children, whom Arya used in his live drama.

Arya, who suffered a fatal bullet wound during a police rescue operation, allegedly planned to film a pseudo-hostage scenario. Tragically, it spiraled into a true crisis, leaving Aher to help rescue children and a senior citizen woman as chaos unfolded. Arya's eventual confrontation with police led to his death, concluding the harrowing event.

