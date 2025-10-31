Left Menu

Tragedy at R A Studio: Audition Turns Deadly in Unbelievable Ordeal

Inside R A Studio in Powai, an audition intended to launch young careers turned into a terrifying hostage crisis orchestrated by filmmaker Rohit Arya. Videographer Rohan Aher played a key role in rescuing the trapped children, while Arya's dangerous intentions resulted in his death during a police confrontation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-10-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 21:04 IST
Tragedy at R A Studio: Audition Turns Deadly in Unbelievable Ordeal
  • Country:
  • India

The line between fiction and reality was dramatically blurred at R A Studio in Powai when an audition for 17 children devolved into a live hostage crisis. Rohit Arya, the filmmaker who organized the event, turned the creative shoot into a nightmare, according to witness and videographer Rohan Aher.

A decade-long collaborator with Arya, Aher detailed the series of events that escalated into violence after Arya requested an additional audition day. Having previously worked on projects with Arya, Aher became a reluctant hero intent on saving the children, whom Arya used in his live drama.

Arya, who suffered a fatal bullet wound during a police rescue operation, allegedly planned to film a pseudo-hostage scenario. Tragically, it spiraled into a true crisis, leaving Aher to help rescue children and a senior citizen woman as chaos unfolded. Arya's eventual confrontation with police led to his death, concluding the harrowing event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025