Fatal Domestic Feud: Alcohol-Fueled Tragedy Strikes Kanpur

A shocking domestic incident unfolded in Bithoor, Kanpur, where a woman allegedly killed her husband following a heated argument, police reported on Saturday.

According to Assistant CP Ashutosh Kumar, Veerangana, 35, was accused of initially attacking her husband, Pappu Savita, 45, with a grinding stone and dough roller before delivering lethal blows with an axe on Wednesday night in Tikra village. She was arrested two days later.

The violent altercation was reportedly fueled by alcohol consumption, with the woman confessing that frequent arguments would erupt after drinking sessions. Relatives rushed Savita to hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries. The deceased's mother, Bitola Devi, alleged Veerangana's long-standing alcohol issues and the recurring family discord that ensued, leading to their separation from the couple. Following a complaint from Savita's brother, a case was filed under the relevant legal statutes.

(With inputs from agencies.)