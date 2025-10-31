Left Menu

Unsung Heroes and the Cultural Renaissance: Amish Tripathi's Quest

Author Amish Tripathi argues that Indian history textbooks focus on invaders while neglecting native heroes. At a Pune book launch for 'Chola Tigers', Tripathi emphasizes the importance of celebrating India's past defenders. He also discusses the role of bookstores and the impact of AI on writing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 31-10-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 22:22 IST
Renowned author Amish Tripathi criticized Indian history education on Friday, stating that textbooks often emphasize the stories of invaders rather than honoring the courage and sacrifices of native heroes who defended the nation over centuries of foreign rule.

In Pune's Cantonment area, where Tripathi launched his latest book ''Chola Tigers'' at a popular roadside bookstall managed by Anand Solanki, he highlighted his mission to resurrect the stories of India's forgotten warriors. His new work, part of the Indic Chronicles series, narrates the tale of an assassination squad, commanded by Emperor Rajendra Chola, to retaliate against Mahmud of Ghazni for desecrating the Somnath temple.

Tripathi's choice to launch at Solanki's stall, instead of a posh venue, demonstrates his support for local booksellers battling the rise of online sales. Additionally, he touched upon the evolving landscape of writing with artificial intelligence, quipping that despite AI's emergence, his author's role remains secure. Further, he encouraged Maharashtra, potentially a trillion-dollar economy soon, to share its rich Marathi culture globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

