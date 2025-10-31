Left Menu

Majestic Vitthal Statue Unveiled in Thane

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde inaugurated a 51-foot statue of Lord Vitthal in Thane. This event, attended by many 'warkaris', marks a special occasion for residents. Shinde shared personal reflections and assured support for farmers. Plans for more statues and a Warkari Bhavan were also announced.

Updated: 31-10-2025 23:13 IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde inaugurated a colossal 51-foot statue of Lord Vitthal at Punyashloka Ahilyadevi Holkar Upvan Ghat in Thane on Friday evening. The event attracted a large gathering, including numerous 'warkaris'. Shinde expressed that it was a momentous occasion for the people of Thane, as they received the divine presence of Vitthal before the sacred Mahapuja of Kartiki Ekadashi.

In his address, Shinde, sharing personal reflections, stated that he comes from a warkari and farmer family. Reminiscing about his childhood visits to Pandharpur, Shinde emphasized his attendance at the event not as a political leader, but as a regular devotee.

Additionally, Shinde assured that the Shiv Sena would support farmers whose weddings are threatened by crop losses due to heavy rains. State minister Pratap Sarnaik announced plans for additional Vitthal statues in Mira-Bhayander and Kasarwadavali, alongside a Warkari Bhavan in Vartak Nagar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

