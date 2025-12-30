MNS and Shiv Sena (UBT) Forge Alliance for High-Stakes BMC Elections

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray met with Shiv Sena (UBT) president and his cousin, Uddhav Thackeray, at his residence in Bandra. The meeting took place as the deadline for filing nominations for next month's civic polls ended, fueling speculation about seat-sharing negotiations.

The civic elections, set for January 15, include 29 bodies such as the crucial 227-member Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The Sena (UBT) and MNS alliance is competing in the Mumbai civic polls, while also collaborating with the NCP (SP). The distribution of seats remains partially unclear, with Sena (UBT) contesting over 150 seats and 11 seats designated for the NCP (SP).

High stakes loom over these elections as Uddhav Thackeray seeks to reclaim control of the BMC, previously governed by the unified Shiv Sena for decades. Meanwhile, the BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena have announced their intentions to contest 137 and 90 seats, respectively.