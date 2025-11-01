Singer's Mysterious Death: Progress in Zubeen Garg's Case
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) in Assam has made substantial progress in the investigation into singer Zubeen Garg's death. The Singapore authorities have sent post-mortem and toxicology reports. The SIT plans to submit a chargesheet by December 17, while addressing other regional issues simultaneously.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that Singapore authorities have sent the post-mortem and toxicology reports for singer Zubeen Garg to the state police.
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing Garg's death has been making significant progress, aiming to submit a chargesheet by December 17. Seven arrests have been made so far in connection with the case.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sarma criticized the Congress party for allegedly singing Bangladesh's national anthem, emphasizing ongoing state priorities like 'Love jihad' and encroachment, alongside ensuring justice for Garg.
